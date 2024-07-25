First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Zacks reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.93. 789,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

FCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

