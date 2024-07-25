Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 228,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 601,886 shares.The stock last traded at $191.50 and had previously closed at $195.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,864.33.
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $282,000.
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
