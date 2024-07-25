Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.99. 3,694,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,640. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

