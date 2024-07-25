Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Up 7.4%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.17. 86,316 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,089,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Forward Air Trading Up 10.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $738.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Forward Air by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Forward Air by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 413.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

