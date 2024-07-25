Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $4.16-4.34 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.160-4.340 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,414. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FELE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

