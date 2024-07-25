FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10, Zacks reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million.

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,748. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

