FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.100-8.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. FTI Consulting also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.10-8.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

NYSE FCN traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.64. The company had a trading volume of 407,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day moving average of $209.53.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.14, for a total transaction of $329,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,885,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

