FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FCN traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.64. 407,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,232. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $171.81 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

