General Dynamics’ (GD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $320.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.94.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.51. The company had a trading volume of 629,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,422. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $214.53 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

