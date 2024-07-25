Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.29. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 1,182,151 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $681.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961 over the last three months. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

