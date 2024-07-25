Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.

GSHD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $19.87 on Thursday, hitting $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,738. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.02, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

