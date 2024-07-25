Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share.
Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance
GPI stock traded up $11.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.15. The company had a trading volume of 219,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,400. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $338.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.69.
Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Group 1 Automotive
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.