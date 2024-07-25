Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

GPI stock traded up $11.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.15. The company had a trading volume of 219,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,400. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $338.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.69.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

