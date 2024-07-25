Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading Up 6.1%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.11 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 2,797,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,076,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

