HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

HBT Financial Price Performance

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,287. The stock has a market cap of $755.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.87. HBT Financial has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.