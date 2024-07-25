HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,296. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

HDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

