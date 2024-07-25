Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.63. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 1,027,419 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,090,000 after purchasing an additional 487,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 539.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 148,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

