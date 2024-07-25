Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,644,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

