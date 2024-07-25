Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 8,550.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.96. 127,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,437. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- About the Markup Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Qualcomm Stock Could Be On The Verge of an Impressive Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.