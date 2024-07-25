Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 8,550.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.96. 127,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,437. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

