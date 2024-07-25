HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. 42,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 330,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after buying an additional 2,055,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

