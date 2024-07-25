Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31), Zacks reports. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.540-3.620 EPS.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

