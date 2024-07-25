Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.540-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 509,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

