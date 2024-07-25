Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 352.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,928 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.13% of Hologic worth $22,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 81.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 311,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

