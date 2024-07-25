Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.29 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $173.01 million and $24.29 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $11.35 or 0.00017529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00046453 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00037807 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,248,081 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

