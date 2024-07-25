ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Posts Earnings Results

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. ICON Public updated its FY24 guidance to $15.00-$15.20 EPS.

Shares of ICLR traded down $18.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $313.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $221.20 and a 12 month high of $347.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.33.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

