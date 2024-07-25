IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,190,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after acquiring an additional 546,775 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

IDXX traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $473.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,243. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $496.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

