Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Gap Down to $124.55

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.55, but opened at $118.35. Integer shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 63,744 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Integer Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Integer news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Integer by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 453,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 286,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

