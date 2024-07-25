Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Down 81.5% in July

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.49. 2,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,188. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.8877 per share. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

