Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. 33,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $127.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

