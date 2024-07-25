Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PIE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.68. 33,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $127.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
Featured Stories
