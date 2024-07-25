Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 56,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,301. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

