Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the June 30th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:VMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 56,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,301. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
