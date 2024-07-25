Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 656,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 283,023 shares.The stock last traded at $118.43 and had previously closed at $117.30.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

