Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

PSCC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. The company has a market cap of $55.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1922 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

