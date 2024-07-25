Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Update

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp India Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCA. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 57.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 737,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 602,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 195,957 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 235,713 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Investcorp India Acquisition alerts:

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

IVCA remained flat at $11.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Investcorp India Acquisition has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $11.90.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp India Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.