Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Update

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp India Acquisition
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCA. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 57.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 737,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 602,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 195,957 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 235,713 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance
IVCA remained flat at $11.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Investcorp India Acquisition has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $11.90.
About Investcorp India Acquisition
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
Read More
