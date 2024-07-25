Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ipsen Price Performance

IPSEY stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.89. 622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.