Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of IRDM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,409. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

