iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 915,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,563,746 shares.The stock last traded at $116.59 and had previously closed at $116.41.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
