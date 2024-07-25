iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.27

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $149.27 and last traded at $147.34, with a volume of 305251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.65.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.83.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.