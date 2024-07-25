iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Up 235.5% in July

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 235.5% from the June 30th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

