iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Up 235.5% in July

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 235.5% from the June 30th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.