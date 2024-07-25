iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,588,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,432. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

