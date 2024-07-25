Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a growth of 347.8% from the June 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janover

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janover stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Janover as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janover Stock Down 3.4 %

JNVR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,511. Janover has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

About Janover

Janover ( NASDAQ:JNVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Janover had a negative return on equity of 88.39% and a negative net margin of 211.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

