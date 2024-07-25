Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBSGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 474,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 412,275 shares.The stock last traded at $45.17 and had previously closed at $45.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

