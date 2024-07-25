Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 474,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 412,275 shares.The stock last traded at $45.17 and had previously closed at $45.05.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.