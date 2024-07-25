Jet Protocol Trading Down 83.7% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 83.7% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $458,978.23 and $16.33 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,303.78 or 0.99981350 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00068673 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00026999 USD and is down -83.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $16.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

