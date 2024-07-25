Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,800,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,211,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

