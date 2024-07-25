Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 655,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kingsoft Price Performance
Shares of KSFTF remained flat at $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. Kingsoft has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.35.
Kingsoft Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.