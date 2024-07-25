Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a drop of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 655,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of KSFTF remained flat at $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. Kingsoft has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.35.

Kingsoft Company Profile

Kingsoft Corporation Limited engages in the entertainment and office software and services businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is involved in the research and development, operation, and distribution of games; the provision of PC games and mobile games services; and design, research and development, sale, and marketing of office software products and services of WPS Office.

