Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Down 5%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) shares fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.41. 5,043,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 15,119,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of research firms have commented on KGC. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,908,000 after buying an additional 877,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after buying an additional 1,328,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

