Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $48.98, but opened at $51.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation shares last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 554,983 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNX. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

