Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance

KHOLY traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. 1,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

