Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Stock Performance
KHOLY traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. 1,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. Koç Holding A.S. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $41.78.
Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile
