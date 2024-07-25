Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the June 30th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

