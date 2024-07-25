Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.79. 968,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,183. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

