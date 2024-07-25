Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 933 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.04. 373,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,766. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

