Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 994 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $108.57. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

